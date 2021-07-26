Partly Cloudy icon
Florida

Florida woman killed in skydiving accident in upstate NY

Karen Bernard, 59, of Wildwood, dies when parachute malfunctions

Associated Press

File photo.

WESTFORD, N.Y. – A Florida woman was killed when her parachute malfunctioned as she was skydiving in upstate New York, police said.

Karen Bernard, 59, of Wildwood, was killed at around 9 a.m. Saturday when she jumped out of a plane to skydive in the central New York town of Westford, state police said in a news release.

Police said it appears that Bernard’s parachute malfunctioned.

An investigation is ongoing.

