Man kills woman, injures handyman in shooting at Florida home, police say

Gunman on the run after shooting woman and handyman in Doral, cops say

DORAL, Fla. – A man fatally shot a woman outside a home in a gated South Florida community before shooting a handyman who was working inside, police said.

The woman and the man were arguing outside the two-story, lakeside home in the Miami suburb of Doral just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

The handyman was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert and his condition was not immediately known, news outlets reported.

The woman, who was in her 40s, knew the man who shot her, Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez said. She died before medics arrived at the scene.

Neighbors were told to stay inside their homes in the Grand Bay Estates community as police searched for the suspect.

Authorities released few details about the shooting, including the names of the victims or the suspect.