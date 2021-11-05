2 killed, 3 injured as car flees from Florida traffic stop

MIAMI – Two people were killed and three others were injured when a vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed into another vehicle south of Miami, authorities said.

The crash happened along U.S. 1 in Palmetto Bay on Thursday evening as officers were attempting to stop a Lexus carrying four men, Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said in a news release.

The driver sped away, and a short time later struck another vehicle that was attempting to make a left turn.

The 43-year-old woman who was driving that vehicle and all four men in the Lexus were taken to a hospital, he said. The woman and a 23-year-old man died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The news release didn't say why police were trying to stop the Lexus.

Television news crews reported that the intersection remained closed early Friday morning as the investigation continued.