Active shooter training injures city worker in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A training session designed to teach city employees how best to survive an active shooter situation is on hold in Fort Lauderdale after a worker was injured.

Burning discharge from the blank of a gun landed on the worker’s pant leg Friday at the city's training center, the South Florida SunSentinel reported. The worker was treated by paramedics and then taken to a hospital for treatment.

The city’s risk management department had been training employees for several weeks, city spokeswoman Ashley Doussard told the newspaper. More training is on hold pending a Fort Lauderdale Police Department investigation.