Man suspected in wife’s death exchanges gunfire with Florida officer

MIAMI – A man exchanged gunfire with an officer shortly after calling 911 to report he had shot his wife in their Miami home, police said.

But it's not yet known whether the man died from a self-inflicted shot, or one fired by the officer who went into the home in Little Havana on Monday afternoon, police said in a news release.

The responding officer went into the home and found a woman who had been injured, the report said.

As the officer continued walking through the home, he “was confronted by an elderly male armed with a firearm,” Miami Chief Manny Morales told news outlets.

The officer exchanged gunfire with the man before going outside to wait for more officers to arrive, police said.

Officers went back into the home and found the man dead, the news release said.

First responders rendered aid to the woman but she died at the scene, the report said.

The street where the couple lived remained closed to traffic for much of the night as police investigated.

Police have not released the names of the man, woman or officer. If it is determined that the man was killed by rounds from the officer’s gun, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take the lead in the investigation, according to a news release.