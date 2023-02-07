New UF satellite campus could be coming to Jacksonville, focus on AI, medical technology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida and the city are working on plans to build a new graduate satellite campus in Jacksonville, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV.

The project would cost $100 million and Mayor Lenny Curry said he will bring a three-year, $50 million proposal to the Jacksonville City Council while UF and community leaders will seek an additional $50 million in private support.

The city said the campus would build on UF’s and Jacksonville’s long-standing connections in health care, and provide new graduate education programs aimed at supporting the region’s growing workforce needs in biomedical technology and focused on pioneering technology related to simulation, health applications of artificial intelligence, patient quality and safety, health care administration and fintech.

Curry, who spoke during a news conference with UF President Ben Sasse, called the plan a “game changer.”

“Jacksonville has become a leader in both fintech and health care innovation. We have a robust network of Fortune 500 Companies and cutting-edge health facilities, like UF Health, Wolfson’s Children Hospital and the Ackerman Cancer Institutes,” Curry said. “We are excited about the possibility of hosting this University of Florida expansion to foster opportunity, a talent pipeline, and further grow our region’s industry.”

Details are still limited, but from what Curry hinted at in a tweet, the campus could be anywhere from downtown to the greater metro area.

The next steps include UF and city of Jacksonville officials working with Jacksonville’s education, business, medical and community leaders to determine the most critical academic needs and opportunities for the regional workforce.

“UF is Florida’s flagship university, and we’ve got a special calling to serve Floridians,” Sasse said. “We have a lot to discover and to learn together, but there’s real potential for UF to add to Florida’s skilled workforce, attract new private investment and support existing growth industries. Jacksonville is doing some impressive things and it’s an exciting time for Gator Nation.”

The announcement comes more than a year after UF announced another new satellite campus in West Palm Beach.