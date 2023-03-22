Video: Security guards stop devil-masked gunman from entering Florida strip club

TAMPA, Fla. – A 44-year-old man was arrested early Sunday in Tampa after attempting to barge into a strip club with a loaded Glock and spare magazines, records show.

According to a motion for pretrial detention in the case against Michael Rudman, who appears on surveillance video in a struggle for the weapon that Tampa police say he brought to Mons Venus, the security guard who first grabbed for Rudman’s gun noted the man’s appearance and demeanor, believing that he intended to kill multiple people inside.

Rudman arrived to Mons Venus around 1:15 a.m., driving through the parking lot to an area about 30 feet away from the main entrance, the motion states. Without entering a parking spot, he left his pickup truck running as he made his way toward the club with the Glock in his right hand and a red and black “Satan mask” covering his face, records show.

Manuel Resto was among the three guards who participated in Rudman’s takedown, during which a shot was fired, the motion states.

“I almost went unconscious, but I kept myself. I wasn’t going to let this happen. I wasn’t going to let him win. He was not going to hurt nobody,” Resto said.

Adding to Rudman’s gun and three magazines — one with seven rounds loaded and the other two with 17 rounds each — there were around nine knives found in Rudman’s pickup, along with firearm accessories, according to the motion.

The document noted a year-long risk protection order was served to Rudman by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on October 19, 2022, which prohibits him from legally possessing firearms or ammunition.

Rudman faces charges of purchasing, possessing or receiving a firearm while under a risk protection order, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery, records show.

