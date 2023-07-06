6-year-old Florida boy dies after dog attack

NORTH PORT, Fla. – A 6-year-old Florida boy died after being attacked by a dog on the Fourth of July, according to police.

Officials said the boy was getting somethin in his North Port home when the dog attacked him and injured his chest and head.

The boy was airlifted to a hospital, where he died the following day, officials said.

Experts said the dog likely acted out of fear.

“Things are happening in the environment that are stressing the dog out and the dog can’t tell you or show you what’s wrong so, the dog’s going to use its mouth and that’s the apex of the situation where something bad is going to happen,” Michael Groleau with the Suncoast Humane Society said.

Police said it’s unclear if the dog was affected by fireworks.

There was no history of the animal acting out previously, according to law enforcement.

