Florida man shoots dog; man gets prison, dog gets adopted

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Coast man will spend 18 months in prison for shooting a dog that has since made a full recovery and was adopted by an employee of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamier Lee-Bright, now 26, was arrested in April 2022, accused of shooting the dog twice in the face along Seaman Trail East.

The dog, now named “Rocky,” was found by deputies after Lee-Bright dragged him back into a kennel and attempted to clean his blood from a patio, officials said. Rocky was taken to Flagler Animal Hospital and was expected to survive from the onset.

After surgery, Rocky was fostered and later adopted by Hayden Ore, a crime analyst with the sheriff’s office.

An update in May described how Ore — who was working at the time of Lee-Bright’s arrest and part of a family already in the market for another dog — said he fell in love with Rocky.

“All the vets said he was a sweet dog and he’d make a full recovery,” he said in a statement. “They needed someone to foster him immediately when he was released from the vet following surgery, so he wouldn’t have to go to the shelter. We agreed to take him right away!”

Lee-Bright pleaded guilty in May to felony animal cruelty and tampering with physical evidence. He’s to be placed on the animal abuse registry, is to have no contact with any animals and must forfeit his firearm to the sheriff’s office, according to a news release.

After the 18-month sentence, Lee-Bright will need to complete 42 months of probation, the release states.

