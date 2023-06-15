Lake Mary man accused of threatening to kill family, dog during tantrum

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake Mary man was arrested on early Wednesday morning after threatening to kill his family and their dog, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

In an affidavit, deputies said they responded to a home along Lakebreeze Circuit on Tuesday shortly after 11:30 p.m. following reports of a “family disturbance.”

Upon arrival, deputies learned that 30-year-old Tristin Greene had been asking to take his family member’s car to the store, deputies said. The affidavit shows that when she refused, he threatened to slice her dog’s throat.

Greene then pointed a knife at the family member — who was sitting in the car — and told her to give him the car’s keys, investigators explained.

According to the affidavit, Greene slammed the dog into the car’s windshield and threatened to “slice everyone up” while demanding the keys. He eventually stabbed two of the car’s tires, causing the woman inside to drive off in fear, deputies stated.

Deputies later found and arrested Greene around 1:49 a.m. on Wednesday.

Greene faces charges of criminal mischief, aggravated assault and carjacking with a weapon. He is held on bond of $45,500.

