Dog dies in Ocala house fire sparked by electrical problem

OCALA, Fla. – A dog died and a home was badly damaged by a fire Thursday night in Ocala, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

Marion County and Ocala firefighters responded around 10:30 p.m. to SE 18th Street after a 911 call about a burning garage. The caller added that everyone made it out of the home safely.

Pictures of the scene show flames spilling from windows and tearing through the roof.

After the fire was taken down searches of the house turned up a dog that firefighters attempted to revive with a pet oxygen mask, but it was too late.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The department said in a statement that an “accidental electrical problem” caused the fire.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily