Dog dies in Ocala house fire sparked by electrical problem

Ocala, Marion County firefighters respond to SE 18th Street

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Ocala, Marion County firefighters respond to SE 18th Street (Marion County Fire Rescue)

OCALA, Fla. – A dog died and a home was badly damaged by a fire Thursday night in Ocala, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

Marion County and Ocala firefighters responded around 10:30 p.m. to SE 18th Street after a 911 call about a burning garage. The caller added that everyone made it out of the home safely.

Pictures of the scene show flames spilling from windows and tearing through the roof.

After the fire was taken down searches of the house turned up a dog that firefighters attempted to revive with a pet oxygen mask, but it was too late.

The department said in a statement that an “accidental electrical problem” caused the fire.

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

