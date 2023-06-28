Marion County mobile home destroyed in fire

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The American Red Cross is assisting a Marion County family after their mobile home burned down Tuesday evening.

The fire was reported in the 6000 block of SW 57th Court, just outside of Ocala. Marion County fire crews were called to the fire around 5:20 p.m. and the first to arrive deemed it “90% involved.”

Photos shared on Marion County Fire Rescue’s social media show flames eating through the structure’s carport area as firefighters moved in.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported after the fire was taken down and two searches of the mobile home were performed, the post states.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

