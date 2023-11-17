Mother confesses to strangling boy in Florida while he was sleeping in car, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman stands accused of killing her son in Miami-Dade County, according to News 6 partner WPLG. He had just marked his eighth birthday in July.

A doctor pronounced Jaisyn Burgos dead on Tuesday at Hialeah Hospital. A Miami-Dade medical examiner later determined that Jaisyn had died by strangulation, according to the arrest form.

During police questioning, Jaisyn’s mother, Shaneka McKinzie, confessed to using a tablecloth to attack him while he slept in the backseat of her car, according to police.

McKinzie, 36, moved to Miami-Dade from Missouri. She said it took her about two days to plan the murder and after she did it, she drove around to run DoorDash deliveries and errands before taking him to the hospital, according to police.

McKinzie was homeless and living at an extended stay hotel. A neighbor there said he saw nothing amiss with her or her son.

Detectives arrested McKinzie early Thursday morning, she appeared in court, and she was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond, county records show. She is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

