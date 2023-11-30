Video shows Florida DUI suspect threatening deputies, K9 during traffic stop

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. – A man was arrested in the Florida Keys after a traffic stop for a suspected DUI ended in a profanity-laced tirade that included threatening deputies, body camera video from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shows.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, Walter Frank Camp threatened to rape and kill sheriff’s deputies and their family members hundreds of times as he was being arrested for driving under the influence. Camp even threatened to rape and murder a police dog, according to News 6 partner WPLG.

On several occasions in the video, he could be heard howling at a police canine named Mako.

“I’m a sniper. I could kill you from 1,500 yards away,” Camp said.

Camp, of Lynn Haven, is facing a slew of charges, including DUI, grand theft of a motor vehicle, multiple counts of threatening a law enforcement officer/officer’s family, harassing a law enforcement K9, possession of marijuana, indecent exposure and resisting arrest, according to MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt.

Deputies said they observed Camp driving southbound in a Kia SUV, speeding and passing illegally just after 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 32 on Big Pine Key.

Following a traffic stop, deputies said they located an open Bud Light can and an odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle, where Camp appeared to be intoxicated.

In the video, he is seen pulling up his shirt and pulling down his pants.

According to detectives, the Kia was reported stolen out of Blaine, Washington.

Approximately 51 grams of marijuana edibles were found after deputies searched the vehicle, which Camp claimed was “medicinal” and legal, an arrest report states.

Mako, a dog trained to detect narcotics, was stressed after the encounter, deputies said.

