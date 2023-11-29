Florida rapper apologizes to fan who was attacked by members of his entourage

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 05: Rapper Nardo Wick performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 05, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

A 20-year-old man who was looking to take a photo with Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick was left in critical condition after he was knocked unconscious by apparent members of the rapper’s entourage, according to the Tampa Police Department.

A graphic video of the brutal attack surfaced on social media shortly after the incident that happened outside Club Skye in Tampa on Monday morning, according to News 6 partner WJXT.

Police said around 1 a.m., following a concert featuring Nardo Wick, the 20-year-old fan walked up to Wick and two men who were standing with the rapper quickly started punching him in the head. In the video, Wick appears to be trying to stop the attackers and later said in a statement he was “furious over what happened.”

Police said investigators are now trying to identify two suspects involved in the attack and posted their photos to Facebook.

According to WFLA, the victim was identified as George Obregon Jr. of Pasco County.

His mother, Michelle Obregon, told WFLA her son had a concussion and bleeding to several parts of his brain and didn’t deserve to be attacked.

“My son is not a violent person. He’s never been involved in anything not even school fights,” she told WFLA.

Nardo Wick, whose birth name is Horace Walls, addressed the attack Tuesday in a statement posted to his 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

“I don’t condone what happened to my fan George after my show in any type of way,” Walls, 21, said. “I expressed to him and his mama how sorry and concerned I was that it happened to him, multiple times before anything was even posted or on the internet.”

The Jacksonville rapper’s management team also issued a statement about the attack, WFLA reported.

“I want to start by saying that Nardo is furious over what happened! He did not condone or participate in anything that occurred. He took no part in it. As soon as he realized what was happening, he jumped to put a stop to it. That’s not his security nor are the individuals directly connected to Nardo. Nardo spoke with the victim’s mother the same night it occurred, and management has been in contact with the mother in reference to his condition. We are praying for a speedy recovery! Nardo loves and genuinely cares about his fans,” the statement reads.

A friend who was with Obregon told WTSP that following the attack, the two suspects got into a vehicle with Wick and left with him.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc. at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.

