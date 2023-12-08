Here’s which Florida counties had the most abortions this year — and why

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration has released its annual reports detailing how many abortions were performed for residents in each of the state’s counties within the first 11 months of 2023.

Abortion has become a controversial topic in recent decades, with supporters saying it’s a matter of women’s bodily autonomy, and opponents arguing it’s a form of infanticide.

In total, the reports say there were over 72,000 abortions performed in the state in 2023, with the vast majority being elective, meaning a woman has chosen to terminate her pregnancy without explicit justification.

Non-medically necessary abortions — including those made for elective, social or emotional reasons — made up over 97% of cases, state officials said.

By contrast, less than 0.6% of abortions performed in Florida this year were for reasons including incest, rape, fatal fetal abnormalities, or a threat to the mother’s life, the report shows.

In addition, the FAHCA reports that around 65,000 abortions were performed within the first trimester, though over 6,500 were performed within the second.

The abortion totals by reason and trimester are as follows:

Reason Total 1st Trimester 2nd Trimester Elective Abortion 51,345 46,939 4,406 Social/Economic Reasons 16,809 15,388 1,471 Emotional/Psychological Health

of Mother 2,019 1,814 205 Physical Health of Mother

(Not Life-Endangering) 1,172 1,038 134 Life-Endangering Physical Condition 213 161 52 Serious Fetal Genetic Defect, Deformity

or Abnormality 312 145 167 Incest 10 7 3 Rape 90 71 19 Victim of Human Trafficking 1 1 0 Fatal Fetal Abnormality 116 8 108 TOTAL 72,087 65,522 6,565

Florida law bans elective abortions after 15 weeks (approximately 3 weeks into the second trimester), though Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a six-week abortion ban into law earlier this year titled the “Heartbeat Protection Act.”

The 15-year ban is on hold pending judgment by the state’s Supreme Court. If found to be constitutional, the six-week ban would then take effect — with some exceptions.

According to the CDC, an unborn child’s central nervous system and heart can begin to develop as early as three weeks into a pregnancy, which is likely the cause behind the law’s title.

In 2023, Florida saw variations in abortion figures based on which county people lived in.

Dade and Broward counties were the two with the greatest number of abortions performed, according to the report. However, the report also notes that over 6,500 abortions were performed out-of-state.

The total number of abortions performed per county is as follows:

County No. of Abortions Dade 14,793 Broward 8,894 Out-of-State 6,566 Hillsborough 6,018 Orange 4,768 Palm Beach 4,352 Duval 3,591 Pinellas 2,808 Polk 2,085 Lee 1,714 Volusia 1,094 Brevard 1,056 Pasco 1,041 Seminole 1,037 Osceola 1,021 Leon 976 St. Lucie 844 Manatee 752 Marion 751 Sarasota 732 Alachua 724 Collier 696 Lake 640 Escambia 445 Clay 397 Bay 333 Hernando 308 St. Johns 305 Okaloosa 302 Indian River 287 Martin 277 Charlotte 260 Flagler 166 Citrus 156 Highlands 145 Columbia 140 Santa Rosa 130 Putnam 130 Hendry 115 Nassau 112 Gadsden 100 Sumter 86 Okeechobee 79 Walton 76 Levy 74 Desoto 64 Suwannee 61 Monroe 57 Wakulla 50 Baker 46 Hardee 45 Jackson 43 Bradford 42 Dixie 41 Hamilton 36 Madison 31 Taylor 30 Jefferson 23 Union 21 Calhoun N/A Franklin N/A Gilchrist N/A Glades N/A Gulf N/A Holmes N/A Lafayette N/A Liberty N/A Washington N/A

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: