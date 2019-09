PHOTO CREDIT: Clermont Police

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Clermont Police Department is searching for a missing 18-year-old man with autism.

Police said Nicholas Garmos frequents Wawa and the Spring Valley subdivision. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt and black sneakers.

Investigators said he was last heard from around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information about Garmos is asked to call police at 352-394-5588.



