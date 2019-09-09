Officials release cause of fire at Eastridge High School

City of Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. - Lake County officials have released a cause to a fire at Eastridge High School in Clermont.

Public information officer Tiffany Henderson said the cause of the fire was ordinary combustibles stored in close proximity to the refrigerator.

The fire has been ruled as accidental, Henderson said.

Henderson said the fire started near a refrigerator located in the band storage room.

The fire has been ruled accidental and a rough damage estimate is around $200,000, according to Henderson.

The incident destroyed a lot of students' instruments and marching band uniforms.

"We are in dire need of replacement instruments, and we are reaching out to our community and co-workers and fellow band directors," Jack Hart, the school's band director said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for members of the band, more than $16,000 has been raised.



