Osceola County deputies seeking missing man

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has been missing since Jan. 5.

Kenneth Ray Gautney, 73, has been missing since he left Donegan Square Villas at 2 p.m.

Gautney failed to inform any staff members that he was planning on leaving the facility, deputies said.

Gautney was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black sweatpants, and a dark-colored hat and uses a wheelchair to get around, deputies said.

He does not suffer from any mental or medical conditions, according to deputies.

