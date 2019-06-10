Osceola investigators looking for 2 missing teens

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for two missing teenagers.

Dannalys Montez-Soto, 15, was last seen on June 5 around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Monarch Lane in Kissimmee, according to investigators.

The Sheriff’s Office said she might be in the company of another missing teenager, Hailey Isabel Espina, 15.

Hailey was last seen on June 1 around 9 p.m. with her boyfriend outside of her home in the area of Jamaica Lane in Kissimmee, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said her father saw her at a park in the area on June 2 but she left in an unknown vehicle before he could talk to her.

Anyone with information on Hailey or Dannalys is asked to call investigators at 407-348-2222.



