Sanford police seeking individual in connection with shooting

SANFORD, Fla. - The Sanford Police Department is looking for an individual and a vehicle in connection with a shooting on Wednesday that killed one man and injured another.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Mikel Gilchrist was found in a home on 818 E. 10th St. and was transported to a hospital, where he died as a result of gunshot wounds, police said.

Moments later, police found another man suffering from gunshot wounds at 1103 Willow Ave. That man was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition, police said.

Police have determined that both individuals were harmed in a single shooting incident near where they were found.

Police said they are looking for a dark-colored Honda which possibly has sustained damage from bullet holes.

Anyone with information on the vehicle, the driver or the incident is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

