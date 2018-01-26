Botched murder-for-hire suspects plead not guilty

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The three people in an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill a romantic rival, but ended up killing the wrong woman, entered not guilty pleas Friday.



Ishnar Lopez Ramos,the woman accused of hiring Alexis Ramos Riveria and Glorianmarie Quinones Montes entered a not guilty plea on second-degree murder charges in the killing of Janice Zengotita-Torres.

Riveria also pleaded not guilty to the killing of Zengotita-Torres and Montes entered a written not guilty plea but did not appear in court.

The trio is accused of mistaking Zengotita-Torres for a romantic rival, police said.

Investigators said Zengotita-Torres was working at Ross on Jan. 7 and called her son at 10:15 p.m. to tell him that she would be home around 1:30 a.m.

At 12:33 a.m., surveillance video showed Zengotita-Torres driving away from the store.

At 1:30 a.m., deputies said there were two transactions on the victim's bank card.

According to the report, when her family called her phone at 4:30 a.m., the calls went directly to voicemail.

At 7:45 a.m., Zengotita-Torres was reported missing.

Her body was found hours later dumped on the side of a road in Ormond Beach.

