Mother accuses 13-year-old teen of death threats

DeLAND, Fla. - The mother of a DeLand Middle School student said she received a disturbing phone call from a student who threatened to bring a gun to school.

Nichole Molhem said it was February 27 when her daughter overhead a 13-year-old student make threatening statements.

"My daughter kind of interrupted and said, 'Hey, you know, considering what just happened with Parkland, you know this isn't really cool, like we shouldn't joke around with things like this,'" Molhem said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested the student for making the threats at school.

On Monday, Molhem said that her phone rang several times from a blocked number. She said the caller on the other end was a young male, threatening her family.

"He took the phone and said that he was going to kill, he knew where I lived. He was going to kill me and my whole entire family," Molhem said.

Deputies with Volusia County wrote in their report that they checked the teen's phone and found several calls placed to Molhem.

The 13-year-old was arrested for a second time Monday, this time for threatening a witness in the case.

"The mother claims that she left to go to the grocery store and they grabbed her binder which she obtained from her attorney that had all of our statements in it," Molhem said.

Molhem said that despite being targeted for speaking up, her daughter did the right thing.

"We didn't know if this kid was serious or not; she put her life on the line to save every person at that middle school," Molhem said.

At last update, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said 18 students have been arrested for threats since the Parkland shooting.

