Operator of scooter dead after crash in Volusia County, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a scooter and a deer Friday evening in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 6:45 p.m. at Kennedy Parkway and U.S. 1.

Officials said the operator of a Honda scooter was heading south on Kennedy Parkway when a deer traveled into the path of the vehicle.

The front of the scooter struck the deer. Officials said the operator was thrown from the scooter and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.