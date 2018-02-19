Police: Woman arrested on suspicion of stabbing woman with meat thermometer

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Volusia County woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed a woman who was sent to the hospital Sunday.

Officials said they responded to the stabbing incident on Tomoka Avenue in Port Orange.

The victim told officials who were attending to her injuries that "Susan did this," the report said.

Susan Ferris, 39, is alleged to have come to the home and "flicked" off the victim. The victim then told Ferris that she needed to leave.

According to a witness, Ferris jumped out of her car and stabbed the victim, stating, "I'm going to kill you."

Ferris is alleged to have driven off and was later pulled over in a traffic stop on Ward Lake Drive.

Another witness said Ferris ran into the woods before she left in her car.

When police searched the area they followed a blood trail and found a meat

thermometer covered in blood.

Ferris told police that she was going to the house to drop off her child. She told police that she brought

a small pocket knife for her protection, according to the report.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a wound to her right inside elbow, a stab wound to the left chest, a puncture to the back of the left arm , and a laceration to her head.

Ferris is charged with aggravated battery by a person using a deadly weapon and child neglect without great harm.

