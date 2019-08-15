Former Embry-Riddle professor to serve 15 years for child sex crimes

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A former professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University will spend 15 years behind bars for showing pornographic material to a 7-year-old girl and performing sex acts in front of the child.

Mark Fugler was recently sentenced to a state prison for three counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition to a victim under 16, three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and three counts of showing obscene material to a minor. He was convicted in June.

The victim's mother found out about the abuse through the girl's diary in 2016.

Fugler taught engineering at the school up until he was suspended in 2017.

Once he is released from prison, Fugler will be required to register as a sexual offender.

