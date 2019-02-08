Free wings for single people at Hooters on Valentine's Day

Buffalo wings will give you somewhere between 90 and 120 calories per wing, depending on where they came from. You'll get around 4 grams of fat in total and 265 mg of sodium.

If you're single this Valentine's Day, Hooters has your back.

With its Shred Your Ex promotion, Hooters is giving 10 free boneless wings to single people on Feb. 14.

To get the free wings, you must show up at the restaurant with a photo of your ex. Hooters staff will help you shred the photo and then you’ll get 10 free boneless wings when you buy 10 wings.

If you don’t feel like eating alone, there’s still an option for you.

Click this link to shred your ex online by uploading a photo. Print the coupon you’re given and then order the wings to go.

