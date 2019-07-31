French's set to give out mustard ice cream

Photo Credit: PRNewsfoto/French’s

ORLANDO, Fla. - Mustard lovers are used to putting the condiment on a hotdog, pretzel and burgers, and now they will have their chance at trying mustard ice cream.

French’s announced the company will be giving out mustard ice cream on nine different days in August.

The company also shared the recipe online for those who can’t make the planned events.

Anyone in the Culver City, Calif. area will have a chance to try the mustard ice cream on Aug 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 at any Coolhaus location in the city.

The company announced six different locations the ice cream will be available in New York on its website.

If you can’t make it to California or New York you can try to make it at home.

The recipe features:

Heavy cream

Sweetened condensed milk

Whole milk

Light corn syrup

Sugar

Mustard

Pure vanilla extract

Yellow food color

Green food color

Salt

French's posted a video suggesting pretzel brittle should go on top of the ice cream.



