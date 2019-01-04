Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 12/31/18

MONDAY

Chinese 5-spice turkey lettuce wraps

AggiesKitchen.com

Ingredients

1 teaspoon oil

1 lb ground lean turkey breast

1 medium red onion, chopped small

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 inch piece of ginger, peeled and minced

1 carrot, chopped small

2 tablespoons chopped water chestnuts

1 1/2 teaspoon 5 Spice Powder

2 teaspoons low sodium tamari (or soy sauce)

3 teaspoons rice vinegar

2 teaspoons black bean sauce

1 teaspoon agave or honey

chile garlic or chile sauce (like sriracha), for serving

Boston or iceberg lettuce leaves, washed and dried

shredded slaw mix (optional)

chopped green onions (optional)

Instructions

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and carrot and cook for about 3-4 minutes until slightly softened.

Add ground turkey to pan. Using a wooden spoon, break up ground turkey and sprinkle 5 spice powder over meat. Continue to cook until cooked through completely, about 7 minutes.

While turkey is cooking, combine tamari, rice vinegar, black bean sauce, agave, ginger and garlic in a small bowl. Add sauce to ground turkey during the last few minutes of cooking and combine.

To serve scoop ground meat mixture into lettuce leaves, top with slaw mix, green onions and chili sauce.

TUESDAY

Steak fajita enchiladas

AggiesKitchen.com

Ingredients

flank steak, seasoned with salt and pepper, grilled or broiled, sliced thin against the grain

2-3 peppers sliced thin (red bell, poblano, hungarian - your choice - I used all three)

1 large onion

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon Mexican oregano (or regular oregano)

salt and pepper, to taste

2 cups Pepper Jack cheese (or something milder), shredded

can Old El Paso Verde Enchilada sauce

2 green onions, chopped (optional)

whole wheat wraps or tortillas

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tb oil and add sliced onion and peppers. Add chili powder, oregano, salt and pepper and cook until softened, about 10 minutes.

Warm tortillas in microwave (on plate with moist paper towel) for about 20-30 seconds. Start to assemble tortillas by first adding a small amount of cheese, sliced steak and vegetable mixture.

Roll up tortillas to form a "cigar" and place into a baking dish sprayed with non stick spray. Once all enchiladas are assembled, pour sauce over all of the wrapped tortillas. Add a layer of cheese and place in oven.

Bake for about 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and browned and sauce is bubbling.

Garnish with chopped green onion if desired.

WEDNESDAY

BBQ chicken, kale and quinoa bowl

AggiesKitchen.com

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 sweet onion, chopped

2 -3 big handfuls chopped kale (I used lacinato kale, but use whatever kale you have)

1 cup cooked quinoa

salt and pepper

1 cup shredded chicken (use rotisserie or any leftover chicken you have)

2 tablespoons barbecue sauce (plus extra for serving)

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add kale to skillet and season with salt and pepper. Cook for about 4-5 minutes until kale starts to wilt.

Add quinoa to skillet and stir fry for 2 minutes.

Add shredded chicken and barbecue sauce to kale and quinoa and stir fry for another 2 minutes until everything is combined and heated through.

Serve with additional barbecue sauce if you wish.

THURSDAY

Easy cheesesteak sandwiches



AggiesKitchen.com

Ingredients

2 lbs thinly sliced top round steak (original recipe used skirt steak, but my store did not have)

1 teaspoon oil

8 oz package sliced mushrooms, coarsly chopped

1 small onion, thinly sliced, then coarsly chopped

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced, then coarsly chopped

big pinch steak seasoning or coarse salt and pepper

4-6 Italian sub rolls

sliced American or Provolone cheese

Instructions

Place steak into freezer for about an hour to make for easier cutting. Once firm and hard, take out of freezer and stack on a cutting board, giving the meat a rough chop.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare your sandwich bread by slicing longways.

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, peppers and onions to pan and cook until soft and browned, about 5-8 minutes. When done, place aside on plate.

Add your coarsely chopped meat to pan and cook over medium-high heat until starting to brown, about 4-5 minutes. Season with steak seasoning or salt and pepper. Add vegetables back into pan and combine. You may have to work in 2 batches if your pan does not fit all the meat and vegetables at once. Once all the meat and veggies are cooked up, drain well in a colander. Once drained place meat and vegetable mixture back into pan to keep warm.

When ready to make sandwiches, spoon meat and veggie mixture generously into each roll. Place rolls side by side on a large baking sheet. Top with sliced American cheese and place in oven until cheese melts completely, about 2 minutes. Serve with homemade baked fries and enjoy.

FRIDAY

Skillet zucchini and feta tortilla pizza



AggiesKitchen.com

Ingredients

For one:

1 whole grain tortilla (I like these from La Tortilla Factory)

shredded mozzarella cheese (I used a small amount to cover tortilla lightly)

1/2 zucchini, sliced thin

crumbled feta (use as much or as little as you like)

1 -2 tablespoons pine nuts

salt and pepper

Instructions

Place tortilla in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Heat both sides of tortilla for about a minute each. With tortilla still in skillet, layer mozzarella (just enough to lightly cover tortilla), sliced zucchini and crumbled feta.

Place skillet with tortilla under broiler. Let cook for 1-2 minutes until cheese starts to melt. Add pine nuts on top of cheese and let broil for just a minute longer until lightly browned.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.