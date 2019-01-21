Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 1/21/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes come from the Fun Learning Life blog.

MONDAY

Carlee’s eggplant parmesan

FunLearningLife.com

Ingredients

1 Large Eggplant

1 Jar of Pasta Sauce

1 Box of Spaghetti

1 Egg

Olive Oil

Italian Bread Crumbs

Shredded Parmesan Cheese

Instructions

First, I chopped the Eggplant into 1/2 Inch slices. I then put 3 parts bread crumbs, 1 part Parmesan cheese in a bowl and mixed. Then I scrambled an egg in a separate bowl. I turned on the stove to medium high, put a small amount of olive oil in the bottom of a large pan (just enough to cover it).

I then dipped all the pieces of Eggplant in the egg, then put them in the Italian Bread Crumbs and cheese mixture until they were covered and then placed them into the pan. As the Eggplant began to cook, I put the pasta sauce into a pot on medium, and began to boil the water for the pasta.

I browned each side of the Eggplant, put the pasta onto cook, and once the pasta was almost half way done I put the Eggplant directly into the sauce. Once the pasta was finished, I drained, put onto a plate, put 3-4 pieces of Eggplant with sauce over the pasta, and topped with extra Parmesan cheese. (I served with Garlic Bread)

TUESDAY

Crock Pot chuck roast

FunLearningLife.com

Ingredients

1 Boneless Chuck Roast 2lb

1 tub of Knorr Homestyle Stock Chicken Flavor

2 cups of Water

2 stalks of Celery chopped

2 cups of Baby Carrots

5 Red Potatoes chopped into medium size pieces

1/2 tsp of Onion Powder

1/2 tsp of Garlic Powder

1/4 tsp of Pepper

Total cook time is 5 hours.

Instructions

First, I set the Crock Pot on high and combined the Knorr Homestyle Stock and 2 cups of water directly in the Crock Pot. Then I added the Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, and Pepper to this mix and stirred.

I then chopped up the vegetables, added the Roast to the Crock Pot and poured the vegetables on top.

After 2 hours, I moved the Crock Pot to the low setting and flipped the roast over and placed it on top of the vegetables.

I left it at the low setting for 2 hours, and then moved it to the warm setting for 1 hour. Then Served.

WEDNESDAY

Sausage, asparagus, and yellow rice

FunLearningLife.com

Ingredients

1 Package of Polska Kielbasa

1 Package of Fresh Asparagus

1 Cup of White Rice (before it is prepared)

1 Chicken Bouillon Cube

1 tbsp of Olive Oil

1/2 tsp of Turmeric

1/4 tsp of Black Pepper

1/4 tsp of Garlic Powder

Instructions

First, put your white rice onto cook with 1 Chicken Bouillon Cube. Cook until done and set aside. Next, chop up the Sausage.

Then, chop up the Asparagus.

Combine the two in a saucepan on medium heat with 1 tbsp of Olive Oil. Cook for 15-20 minutes on medium, then reduce to low.

Then add, 1/2 tsp of Turmeric to the white rice and mix until it turns yellow.

Combine the Sausage, Asparagus, and Yellow Rice Recipe mixture and add the pepper and garlic. Mix it all together and then serve.

THURSDAY

Cranberry and apple chicken salad

FunLearningLife.com

Ingredients

1 can of 10 oz Chunk White Chicken Breast

1 Apple Chopped

1/2 Cup of Dried Cranberries

1 Stalk of Celery chopped

2 tbsp of Mayonnaise

Instructions

I chopped up the apples first into very small pieces, and then the celery. I then drained the water from the chicken and I added all of the rest of the ingredients together, mixed, and placed the finished salad on a serving dish.

This took me less than 10 minutes to put this together, and I actually made this after my guests arrived.

It looks really pretty and can be served on slider buns, mini hoagies, or croissants.

FRIDAY

Chicken mozzarella bake

FunLearningLife.com

Ingredients

1 lb of Thin Sliced Boneless Chicken Cutlets

1 – 16oz Prepared Box of Spaghetti Noodles

1 – 24 oz Bottle of Pasta Sauce

2 – Cups of Mozzarella Cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 Degrees

Put cooked noodles in the bottom of a casserole dish. (I used a 8 x12.25 in casserole dish)

Place chicken on top, and spread 3/4 of a cup of Mozzarella Cheese on one side of the chicken pieces and fold over.

Pour sauce over the top of the chicken and noodles.

Then put the rest of the mozzarella cheese on top of that.

Bake for 35-40 minutes. When done, cut the chicken in half (verify that it is cooked through) and serve with the noodles.

