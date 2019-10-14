Girder placement resumes after I-4 Ultimate worker's death

ORLANDO, Fla. - The contractor for the I-4 Ultimate project says girder placement is resuming more than two weeks after a worker was killed during a construction site incident.

In a statement released Sunday, SGL Constructors said girder erection would proceed along the 21-mile I-4 Ultimate project.

"Work will resume with precautionary modifications and safety measures that include expanded girder restraint procedures during installation," the contractor said.

According to Orlando Police, Ulises Corrales Ibarra was killed and another worker was injured Sept. 28 when a beam slipped off a piece of equipment near the I-4 and State Road 408 Expressway interchange.

All operations were put on hold following the incident, but limited work resumed four days later.

The death marked the fifth time a worker was killed since construction on the project began in 2015. In at least two of the previous incidents, the contractor was fined for violations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Florida Department of Transportation officials said in late September that supervisors went over safety protocols at all work sites.

SGL Contstructors said the investigation continues into the Sept. 28 incident.



