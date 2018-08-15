Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor for 2019 season

(Courtesy Girl Scouts of the USA)

As if Girl Scout cookies couldn't get any better.

Girl Scouts of the USA announced a new cookie will join the 2019 season lineup.

To gluten-free eaters’ delight, it will be a gluten-free, caramel chocolate chip cookie.

The cookie features rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt. How good does that sound?

Its other gluten-free option is called Toffee-tastic.

Be on the lookout next year, as the cookie will be limited to select areas.

Girls Scout cookie season is definitely one of the best seasons of the year. Am I right?

