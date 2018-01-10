Green Meadows Petting Farm forced to relocate

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - It was quite the shock for one attraction in Osceola County as Green Meadows Petting Farm is being told it has to move because the property was sold.

Later this month, all the animals and exhibits on South Ponciana Boulevard near Kissimmee will need to be packed up and moved until the management find a new place to call home.

"It was a surprise," said manager Hilda Renteria. "We hope you guys come out to support us before we have to move, and we hope you come out to support us when we have that new location."

Today I met Ugmo, the coolest cow with the coolest name. He's part of Green Meadows Petting Farm in Kissimmee - which has to move after the owner sold the land. pic.twitter.com/GHk5zz4kn3 — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) January 9, 2018

Renteria said the farm has been renting the land for nearly 30 years, until they were notified recently that there would be a new owner, with new plans for the land.

About 20 people are expected to lose their jobs, until the petting farm can find a new location.

"(Reopening this) fall would be amazing," Renteria added. "Fall is our big season so that's when we would really love to be back up this fall."

And the loss is felt on more than just those who work here.

Melissa Morgenstein remembers coming here when she was a child. Now, she's sharing the experience with her son while she still can.

"I just think it's a great loss to little kids and their families because it brings so much joy," she said.



The owners hope to keep Green Meadows Petting Farm in Central Florida, specifically Osceola County. But right now, there's no word yet on where exactly it will reopen or when that will happen.

The manager told News 6 the petting farm is offering half-off admission to the farm until it closes after Jan. 18.

