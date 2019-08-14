Here's how often Americans change their underwear

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new study is airing out America's underwear hygiene habits-- and it smells.

Underwear brand Tommy John surveyed both men and women about their intimates and turns out, America could use an underwear overhaul.

Tommy John surveyed 2,000 people and results show that nearly half of them have broken a sacred cardinal rule: admitted to having worn the same pair of underwear for two days or longer.

Basic hygiene rules state one should change their underwear at least once a day or to wash intimates after every wear. Unfortunately this rule doesn't seem to be practiced universally.

We've all fallen on tough times and have been in difficult "I only have one pair of underwear" situations. Keep in mind the survey's responses included those unfortunate circumstances.

A shocking 13% of respondents admit to having a dirty little secret: wearing the same pair of underwear for a week or longer.

Those repeat offenders tend to be men, according to the survey. They're two and a half times more likely as women to wear their underwear for a week or more.

How long have you've had your oldest pair of underwear? Turns out about 38% of those surveyed don't know.

According to Tommy John, the self-proclaimed underwear experts, people should swap out their old underwear for a new pair every six months to a year. Turns out, a quarter of people surveyed don't follow this standard.

The survey revealed that about half of the respondents have owned the same pair of underwear for a year or longer. Then there's the 38% that don't know.

These results were split fairly between men and women.

For those still trying to determine just how old their underwear is, consider tossing it out. A health study revealed that even clean underwear can contain up to 10,000 living bacteria even after going through a washing machine cycle. Overtime, underwear accumulates various types of fungal germs and microorganisms, which can help lead to illnesses like yeast infections or urinary tract infections. No one wants to get sick in their privates, so avoid the germs and change out your underwear.

Hygienistst recommend people own enough underwear to last up to two weeks. That means stuffing 14 pairs or more in your drawers.

Now that America's dirty laundry has been aired out, here are some underwear tips Mom would approve of:

1. Tumble dry your underwear on low heat for 30 minutes after washing.

This will minimize the amount of bacteria your underwear gathers after a wash. You can also iron if that’s more your speed.

2. Don’t mix your underwear in the same load with your significant other or children if they’re sick.

Doing so only increases the amount of bacteria hanging out in your washing machine.

3. Avoid washing contaminated underwear with other pairs and clothing.

This is especially important for those who have bacterial infections.

4. Wash your underwear separately from clothing containing other bodily fluids.

If any article of clothing is stained, it’s better to wash it separately from your underwear.

Got any other tips to keep up with clean underwear? Share them in the comments.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.