Heroin, fentanyl seized as Volusia deputies dismantle drug ring

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Drugs, luxury vehicles, cash and a gun stolen from a deputy's patrol vehicle were among the items seized during an operation targeting drug trafficking in Volusia County.

Deputies said the yearlong "Operation Smooth Criminal" began in 2018.

The ringleaders of the drug ring -- Macel "MJ" Green and Robert Hamilton Jr. -- were arrested along with other accused dealers and Kenneth Rowell, who was found to have trafficking amounts of narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop and is believed to be the organization's supplier, according to a news release.

So far, eight people have been arrested on trafficking charges and warrants are active for 14 more suspects.

Search warrants were executed at six locations in Volusia County, which led to drugs, 20 guns, luxury vehicles and a quarter of a million dollars in cash being seized, among other things.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said they believe the arrests will put a damper on drug activity in the area.

“You’re talking 3 kilos of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine hitting our streets on a weekly basis,” Chitwood said. “These clowns are out there murdering people with the poison they’re dealing, because human life is cheap on the streets.”

Anyone who witnesses drug activity is urged to report it to law enforcement officers.

“It's imperative that the community continues to funnel information to us. It's imperative, because we're only as good as the information you give us,” Chitwood said.

Below are the suspects who are in custody:

Marcel Green, 31, of Daytona Beach

Robert Hamilton Jr., 34, of Ormond Beach

Michael Jolly, 45, of Daytona Beach

Mavis Williams, 41, of Daytona Beach

Karlee Harbst, 27, of Port Orange

Jessica Gorman, 26, of Deltona

John Organ, 33, of Palm Coast

Lee Wiley II, 42, of Daytona Beach





