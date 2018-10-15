Hurricane Michael updates: President Trump, first lady visit Florida areas hardest hit

Residents hang a sign out that reads, 'FEMA Please Help Make Mexico Beach Great Again' outside their home that was damaged by Hurricane Michael as it passed through the area on October 15, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe…

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. - Less than a week after the Florida Panhandle took a direct hit from Hurricane Michael more than 190,000 homes and businesses in Florida remain without electricity, along with about 120,000 homes and businesses in Georgia.

The death toll stood at 17 across the states impacted by Hurricane Michael, including one confirmed death in Florida.

On Monday, while rescuers in the Florida continue to search for missing people President Trump and the first lady are touring some of the areas hardest hit by Michael.

Here's the latest on Trump's visit and recovery efforts underway in Florida (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump is marveling at the hurricane damage he's seen while touring devastated Florida Panhandle communities.

Trump and his wife, Melania, visited a FEMA aid distribution center Monday in the city of Lynn Haven. People there were signing up for temporary housing and picking up clothing, diapers, water and other supplies. Trump says someone described Hurricane Michael to him as being "like a very wide - extremely wide - tornado."

He also marveled at how massive trees were "just ripped out of the earth." Said Trump: "This is really incredible."

The president and first lady also help distribute cases of bottled water and chatted with residents.

A woman in a green Philadelphia Eagles T-shirt thanked the first lady for her anti-bullying campaign.

Noon

President Donald Trump got a bird's-eye view of Florida Panhandle communities shattered by Hurricane Michael.

The president initially saw uprooted trees and houses with blue tarps covering damaged roofs after taking off from Eglin Air Force Base by helicopter. But the severity of the damage worsened as Trump approached the town of Mexico Beach. Reporters trailed him in a separate helicopter.

A water tower lay on its side. Eighteen-wheelers were scattered in a parking lot like children's toys. Many houses had no roofs or had been ripped from their foundations.

Trump also saw Tyndall Air Force Base, which was heavily damaged by Michael.

The president is back on the ground near Panama City after the nearly hour-long aerial tour.

11:01 p.m.

President Donald Trump is praising Florida Gov. Rick Scott for his response to Hurricane Michael.

Scott greeted Trump when he arrived in Florida on Monday to get his first up-close look at the devastation the storm caused along the Florida Panhandle.

Trump says "the job they've done is Florida has been incredible." He also thanked Scott and told him he's a "great governor."

Scott says he's gotten everything he's asked for from the federal government.

The Florida Panhandle took a direct hit from Michael. More than 190,000 homes and businesses in Florida remain without electricity. Trump praised electric company crews for helping restore some power.

Trump and his wife, Melania, were headed out on an aerial tour of affected areas.

11 a.m.

Florida officials are criticizing telecommunications carrier Verizon for taking too long to get cellphone service restored for parts of Florida's Panhandle.

Gov. Rick Scott late Sunday mentioned that residents in coastal Bay County were still "waiting" on Verizon while AT&T was working in the county hit hard by Hurricane Michael.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis expressed his frustration at Verizon on Twitter on Monday. He said that the company had no service in Bay County for six days and that "we need the same response" from Verizon as "we have seen from our electric companies."

Patronis is from Bay County and his family owns a restaurant in Panama City Beach.

Verizon responded back on Twitter telling Patronis it was working "urgently" and that the company "knows how important the ability to connect is, especially when storms happen."

11 a.m.

President Donald Trump is heading to Florida and Georgia to view the destruction left by Hurricane Michael.

Trump says in a tweet that he and first lady Melania Trump are going to review hurricane damage and visit with Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel and other officials.

The president's tweet adds that "maximum effort is taking place" and that "everyone is working very hard."

1 a.m.

Upon touring the damage in several towns along Florida's Panhandle, Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Brock Long called the destruction left by Hurricane Michael some of the worst he's ever seen.

On Monday, President Donald Trump plans to visit Florida and Georgia and see the recovery effort for himself. Trump declared a state of emergency for Georgia late Sunday.

In hurricane-flattened Mexico Beach, crews cleared debris Sunday as the mayor held out hope for the 250 or so residents who may have tried to ride out the storm.

The death toll from Michael's destructive march from Florida to Virginia stood at 17, with just one confirmed death in Mexico Beach. Mayor Al Cathey said it would be a "miracle" if the town's death toll stays at one after it took a direct hit from the hurricane.



