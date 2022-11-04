Here’s what we know about the murder of an Orange County 16-year-old

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 10 days after a pregnant teen was found dead in front of an Orange County home, investigators are not releasing any new details.

Orange County sheriff’s investigators said De’Shayla Ferguson, 16, was shot and killed along the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle — 73 days after she went missing.

Here’s what we know

According to an investigative report from the Orlando Police Department, officers responded to the Department of Children and Families office on South Kirkman Road on Aug. 12, where a worker reported Ferguson missing.

The report indicated Ferguson was transported from Seminole County, and DCF workers were trying to find a placement for her as she had a court date the following day in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Orange County.

The report said the worker told investigators Ferguson became combative and walked out of the facility.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children posted a missing persons flyer with Ferguson’s image on it, but she remained missing for 73 days.

On Oct. 24, Orange County sheriff’s investigators said they found Ferguson. They said she was found shot in a driveway on Broken Pine Circle.

A week and a half later, investigators confirmed she was pregnant when she was killed.

Here’s what we’re trying to find out

“What can you tell us about the De’Shayla Ferguson murder investigation,” News 6 asked at a news conference with Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

Mina told News 6 his homicide detectives were working the case, but there was not much more he could share.

“Can you tell us anything about the search for her killer?” News 6 asked.

Mina said they had received several leads, but he could not say anything more.

News 6 asked the DCF for a statement explaining how Ferguson could have walked out of the facility on Aug. 12, looking to see what protocols were in place.

For a week and a half, a spokesperson has responded saying the organization was working on a response, but none has been received.

To share information about this case, investigators urged people to call CrimeLine at 1-800-423-8477.

