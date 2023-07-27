St. Cloud man accused of busting glass, breaking into US Capitol

A St. Cloud man who federal investigators claim broke into the U.S. Capitol using a cane on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested on Wednesday.

Court records show William “Marty” Bierbrodt was arrested and made an initial appearance at the federal courthouse in downtown Orlando, where he faced seven charges.

FBI investigators claimed William Bierbrodt was known on social media and Capitol riot search websites by the handle #CrowBarBeardGuy because of his long beard and a tool he was thought to have used to break into the Capitol.

William 'Marty" Bierbrodt outside of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

Investigators said William Bierbrodt was seen on cellphone and surveillance video using a walking cane to break the glass on the emergency exit door to the U.S. Senate, reaching inside to open the door and allowing a throng of rioters to enter the building.

Video shows Capitol police trying to stop the crowd, but they were outnumbered.

Investigators said William Bierbrodt’s posts on the social media website Parler advocated violence.

“You and all the Obama cronies should be taken, tied to a stack, and shot in the head,” one post read.

And another read, “Time for revolution French style. Long live guillotine.”

A post from suspect William Bierbrodt posted on the social media website Parler

William Bierbrodt’s brother, Joseph, who lives in the Chicago area, was with him that day, and he faces more serious charges.

Investigators claimed his brother got into at least two altercations with Capitol police officers that left him bloody.

William Bierbrodt faces seven charges, including disorderly and violent conduct and impeding police.

His arrest brings to the total number of Central Florida residents arrested for the attack on the U.S. Capitol to 38.

