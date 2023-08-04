FBI search for potential victims in Oregon sex assault, hostage case turns to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The search for more potential victims of a violent sexual assault investigation in Oregon has FBI agents focusing on the Orlando area.
On Wednesday, the FBI’s Portland Field Office announced the arrest of Negasi Zuberi, 29, after they said he kidnapped a woman in Washington, transported her to his home outside Klamath Falls, Oregon, sexually assaulted her and held her captive.
“According to the complaint, this woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell,” assistant special agent in charge Stephanie Shark of the FBI Portland Field Office said. “Police say she beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free.”
Investigators said Zuberi had lived in several states, including California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Nevada.
They said they were searching for more possible victims.
Investigators said he may have used several different methods to gain control of his victims, including drugging their drinks and impersonating a police officer.
News 6 confirmed with the FBI’s Tampa Field Office that Zuberi lived in the Orlando area between June 2014 to May 2015.
Investigators said he went by several aliases, including Justin Joshua Hyche, Sakima Zuberi and Justin Kouassi.
News 6 contacted the Portland Field Office for more context of Zuberi’s whereabouts in Orlando, including the name he may have used, his occupation and his residence, but they have not responded.
If you believe you have been a victim or have any information concerning Zuberi, contact the FBI online or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).
You can also contact the FBI Portland Field Office at (503) 224-4181, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: