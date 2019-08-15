Florida couples say wedding photographer never delivered

Three Central Florida couples said they paid thousands of dollars for a wedding photographer who only delivered half, at best, of what they paid for.

State records show SNi Photography has been in business since 2014, but the business seemed to take a turn for the worse in the past couple of years.

Katie Keith's wedding day was picture-perfect, but she said the product she received from her professional photographer was not.

"For the most part, we don't have any footage of our wedding," she said.

The photo prominently displayed on her living room wall was taken with her father's iPhone and the wedding video she paid for she never got, according to Keith.

The only videos are from friend's cellphones.

"That is all I can hold on to is the couple of little things that people put on their phones," Keith said.

In February 2018, Keith signed a contract with Nick Seago, of SNi Photography.

The package price was almost $3,000 and included unlimited images, a highlight video and a "long play" video that captured their vows and speeches, according to the contract.

Keith shared the contract with News 6.

"The contract does state that you will receive your material between six to eight weeks after the wedding," Keith said.

It has been 10 months since the wedding and she still has no video, according to Keith.

"I would get excuses like, 'I'm out of town. I'm out of the country,'" she said.

Now, Keith said, Seago won't answer her or her husband's calls.

"He just went dark. And that’s when we got really concerned," Keith said.

Seago's last known address is in Gainesville. He still owns the house, according to the property appraiser, but neighbors told News 6 he moved out months ago.

His Winter Park business address is a UPS store.

Chris and Samantha Dendor said they also used SNi Photography and got some pictures but no video.

"We only got bits and chunks," Samantha Dendor said. "That is the biggest heartbreak to me. We'll never be able to see that."

News 6 did some digging and found out last year, Wendy Seale sued SNi Photography for not delivering a wedding video. A judge granted her a judgement for more than $3,000, which she said Seago never paid.

The company also has an "F" rating with the Better Business Bureau and multiple complaints, according to Holly Salmons, the organization's CEO.

"The company at this point has been unresponsive," Salmons said.

Both Dendor and Keith found SNi Photography on TheKnot.com, a popular website for wedding planning. Seago received awards from the site in 2016, 2017 and 2018, according to the website.

"Just because a company was well-awarded and well-applauded in years past, doesn’t necessarily indicate what today’s business looks like," Salmons said.

"I thought I did all of the correct steps, and still, you know, bad things happen to good people as they say," Keith said.

One reason Keith chose the company is because of the awards and ratings on the TheKnot.com. Some sites allow companies to pay to be prominently featured, according to the Better Business Bureau.

News 6 contacted TheKnot.com with questions about its process, but did not hear back.



