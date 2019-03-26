State fines unlicensed contractor who sued former customer

ORLANDO, Fla. - A home improvement contractor who won $2,592 in a lawsuit he filed against a former customer has been ordered to pay a $3,000 fine for performing unlicensed work on same job, state records show.

Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation accused Joshua Phipps of installing plumbing at the home without holding a valid license or registration to do such work.

The state licensing agency issued the fine after Phipps failed to respond to an administrative complaint, DBPR records indicate.

Phipps did not immediately respond to an email and voicemail left on his business phone line by News 6 seeking comment for this story.

In 2017, Phipps filed a lawsuit against former customer Neil Mehta after the homeowner stopped payment on a check intended as a down payment for a bathroom renovation project.

Besides being unhappy with the workmanship performed by subcontractors, Mehta and his husband, Kevin Messer, claimed Phipps installed new pipes in the shower despite state records confirming Phipps was not a licensed plumber or general contractor.

Online advertisements for Phipps's former company, Phipps Home Improvement, indicated he was "licensed, insured, and bonded."

"We didn't question him," said Messer, who fired Phipps before the job was complete. "We should have."

In his lawsuit, Phipps claimed the customers breached the contract and owed him $4,600 for the full cost of the bathroom renovation.

Under Florida law, contracts entered into by unlicensed contractors are unenforceable.

But during the civil trial in small claims court last year, Messer did not testify about seeing Phipps installing new pipes, as he had previously told News 6.

Likewise, the customers' attorney did not present any evidence, such as expert testimony, suggesting a plumbing license was required for the work Phipps did.

Phipps acknowledged in court that he did not have a general contractors license, but he denied doing any plumbing work that required a license.

"That's a showerhead. You're allowed to turn on a shower head," said Phipps when questioned about an invoice indicating he installed new wall plumbing.

"Some repairs do require that the company or person be licensed as a general contractor," said Judge Faye Allen as she ruled in favor of Phipps. "But the work the parties agreed to in this case don't seem to fall into that category."

Nearly a year after Allen awarded the handyman a $2,592 judgment in the lawsuit, DPBR issued Phipps a $3,000 fine for "performing an activity requiring licensure," state records show.

That work included "installing a new toilet quarter turn connection and new wall plumbing with an extra head," according to DBPR records.

Messer and Mehta did not immediately respond to an email from News 6 seeking comment about the state's fine against the handyman.

DBPR has investigated four complaints alleging Phipps performed unlicensed work, including the one filed by Mehta and Messer.

Three of those cases were later closed after legal review or due to insufficient evidence, state records show.



