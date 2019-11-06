Lake commissioners declare county as Second Amendment sanctuary

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County Board of County Commissioners passed 4-0 resolution to declare Lake County a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Commissioner Josh Blake mentioned this resolution was brought up because of the national debate over gun control.

Blake said Lake County is first county in Florida to declare itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

More than half the counties in Illinois have passed this resolution, Blake said in meeting Tuesday.

The commissioner said Sheriff Peyton Grinnell also supports this resolution.

The county posted the resolution online; the resolution can be seen at this link.



