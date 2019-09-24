Lake County fire chief shaves mustache to honor hospitalized firefighter

Lake County Fire Rescue

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County Fire Rescue Chief Jim Dickerson shaved off his mustache for the first time in 35 years to honor a hospitalized firefighter.

"I just wanted to do something to bring awareness," Dickerson said.

Firefighter Brian Gamble said Chief Dan Miller went into cardiac arrest after Lake County firefighters and EMS were treating him after he called 911.

Miller is still at a local hospital and is in critical condition.

"It will remain off until Danny's released from the hospital," Dickerson said.

Dickerson said he is encouraging others in the department to shave off their mustache.

"Anytime I look in the mirror, it gives me the opportunity to reflect and pray for him," Dickerson said.

The fire rescue has created a social media hashtag campaign of #MustachelessForMiller.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Miller's medical bills.



