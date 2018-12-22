Last-minute shoppers brave stores for final holiday gifts

ORLANDO, Fla. - We're counting down the days to Christmas and there's not much time left for last-minute shoppers looking for holiday gifts.

Many shoppers are racing out to the stores faster than Santa's reindeer. Several stores are helping procrastinators by opening up early and closing late this holiday season.

Kohls is open 24 hours a day through 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. The store wants to make sure even the tardiest of shoppers, like David Krell, have a place to go get their gifts.

"That's the way I do it. Get it right at the end," Krell said.

Krell is not the only last-minute shopper.

According to the National Retail Federation, 24 percent of holiday shoppers will make their last purchases on Saturday or Sunday. Seven percent said they will still be shopping on Christmas Eve, and 4 percent of shoppers said they will buy their final gifts on Christmas Day.

"It just makes it easier on me," Krell said. "I just go out spur of the moment and I get what I need."

All of the shoppers are checking their lists for any last-minute gifts for their loved ones. Many said they are also cashing in on the holiday sales.

"I got two pairs of shoes. One pair was $90. I got it for $30, plus I have a 30 percent off coupon so it's going to bring it down to $22. So I got him two pairs instead of one, so he'll be happy with that," shopper Cindy Menendez said.

There were also large crowds at grocery stores. Many people are braving the busy aisles to pick up the final touches for their holiday meals.

Even though you still have time, these last-minute shoppers are sharing this advice:

"Come out early," shopper Tricia Preston said. "That's definitely my advice because I know it's going to be crazy in here later and the lines are going to be super long."

