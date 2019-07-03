Lawn cutting argument leads to shooting in Flagler, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - An argument between neighbors about cutting grass led to a suspect shooting at multiple residences, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victim was involved in an argument Tuesday afternoon with his neighbor, Wyatt Cunningham, because Cunningham wanted $10 for cutting the victim's grass.

About 10 or 15 minutes later, the victim heard gunshots and found that a bullet had gone through his front door of his trailer then through a laundry room wall and exited the trailer, according to the report. A second bullet went through the lower right side of the door and into a washing machine.

"I had a little argument with the neighbor this morning and I think he came back and shot in my house. There's holes in my house," the victim told a 911 operator.

Deputies said one of the bullets that went through the victim's trailer entered another nearby trailer and stopped when it hit a TV that the resident had been watching.

No one in either trailer was injured.

Cunningham denied being involved in the shooting, saying that he's a felon so he can't own a firearm but he regularly heard gunshots in the area, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said when they went inside Cunningham's home, they found an open gun cabinet with a large rifle and ammunition inside.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.