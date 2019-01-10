‘Let's go help somebody' motto becomes fallen officer's legacy

ORLANDO, Fla. - Like most mothers, Sadia Baxter said her life revolves around her children. However, her daily routine is not what is was a year ago. Sadia told News 6 at 9 a.m. that she takes life a day a time after losing her husband in the line of duty.

The couple served together as Kissimmee police officers until Aug. 18 when Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard were shot and killed. They were responding to a call near Palmway and Cypress streets which is known for drug activity, police said.

Sadia Baxter said her primary focus now is keeping her late husband’s legacy and memory alive. His motto was, “Let’s go help somebody.” Sadia and Matthew Baxter shared a lifesaving award for their rescue of a man who had tried to commit suicide. The couple’s passion to leave a positive impact on the community was part of their unbreakable bond.

Matthew Baxter’s widow, now a Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent, said her mission is to continue to support others in the community who have experienced tragic loss to reinforce the sentiment that they are not suffering alone.



