Live out mermaid dream with new Palm Coast swim class

Many children dream of being a mermaid.

That dream can now come true with a first-ever mermaid class from Palm Coast Parks & Recreation.

Children ages 6 to 11 can learn how to be a mermaid from City of Palm Coast wwim instructor and lifeguard Cassie Courchesne for $25 per session.

“I wanted to start the mermaid class to make the dreams of little boys and girls come true all over Palm Coast,” said Courchesne. “Putting on this tail and swimming gracefully through the water allows you to enter a world of fun imagination, and that is so important for children to have.”

The class will teach children the proper mermaid swimming techniques, fluke splashes and how to take care of a mermaid tail.

To participate in the class, children must know how to swim and pass several prerequisites, like a 50-yard swim and front and back floating without assistance, and must be able to roll from back to front and be comfortable in deep water.

You must also provide your own tail.

Two summer sessions are being held from June 1-29 and July 6-27 on Saturdays from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center.

