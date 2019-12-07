DELAND MAN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED BATTERY

DeLand, Fla. – A 31-year-old DeLand man has been arrested after his girlfriend was found battered unconscious Friday night, the DeLand Police Department said.

According to authorities Christopher Parker is charged with aggravated battery and violation of probation. He is being held in the Volusia County jail on no bond.

“Police responded to the old Dixie Lodge around 8:45 p.m. Friday after Parker called authorities asking for medical assistance for his girlfriend,” a news release said.

When officers arrived at the former motel, they found an unresponsive woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, officers said.

“Witnesses nearby said they heard screaming about 30 minutes prior to Parker calling police,” the release added.

According to police, more charges are pending as they conduct their investigation.