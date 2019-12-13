What Trenton Duckett would look like now, 13 years after the Leesburg toddler vanished

LEESBURG, Fla. – Two-year-old Trenton Duckett was last seen at his family’s Leesburg home on Aug. 27, 2006. This week, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age-progressed image showing what the boy would look like today at age 15.

Trenton’s mother, Melinda Duckett, reported him missing after waking to find the boy missing from his bed. She told investigators she put Trenton to bed and when she went to check on him a few hours later, he was gone and the screen on his bedroom window was cut.

The Florida toddler’s disappearance and the investigation gained national attention.

Melinda Duckett, 21, committed suicide in September 2006 following an interview with talk-show host Nancy Grace. The Duckett family sued Grace, blaming her for the young mother’s death.

Leesburg police had considered Melinda Duckett a suspect in her son’s disappearance.

Trenton’s father, Josh Duckett, has continued to hope for his son’s safe return. The boy’s family has previously held vigils to mark the anniversary of Trenton’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Trenton’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or the Leesburg Police Department at 1-352-787-2121.