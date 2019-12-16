Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brevard County, authorities say

COCOA – A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brevard County, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The accident happened near 5135 North Highway 1 in North Cocoa, authorities said.

The pedestrian’s condition is unknown at the present time, authorities said.

Traffic delays are expected, according to authorities.

Check back to ClickOrlando.com for updates to this story.